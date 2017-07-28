FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 9:09 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Transeastern Power Trust announces refinancing of indebtedness

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Transeastern Power Trust

* Transeastern Power Trust announces refinancing of indebtedness

* Transeastern Power Trust - Trust has issued an aggregate of $11.3 million of 7.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due May 28, 2019

* Transeastern Power Trust - Trust has issued unsecured subordinated debentures to settle various indebtedness in amount of approximately $9.1 million

* Transeastern Power Trust - Additional initial debentures have same terms as initial convertible debentures issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

