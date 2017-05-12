FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Transeastern Power Trust provides production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Transeastern Power Trust provides production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Transeastern Power Trust:

* Transeastern Power Trust provides operational update on renewable energy portfolio

* Transeastern Power Trust - production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH compared to 5,187 MWH in Q1 of 2016

* Transeastern Power Trust - Q1 production for 2017 was up 14pct on a like-for-like basis, compared to production of 17,132 MWH for q1 of 2016

* Transeastern Power Trust - addition of BAIA Wind Project has acted as a hedge against expected Q1 seasonal lows in production by solar and hydro projects

* Transeastern Power Trust sees offtake contracts,cost cutting measures to have positive impact on cash flows from hydro projects over remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.