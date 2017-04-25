BRIEF-Transgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration

April 25 (Reuters) - Transgene Sa:

* Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate TG4010 with Opdivo and Standard Chemotherapy in First Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

* Phase 2 clinical trial will explore potential of combining Transgene's TG4010, in conjunction with Bristol-Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo

* Under terms of agreement, Transgene will be sponsor of trial. Bristol-Myers Squibb will provide Opdivo for use in study. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)