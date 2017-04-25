FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transgene Q1 operating revenue down at EUR 1.9 mln
April 25, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Transgene Q1 operating revenue down at EUR 1.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Transgene SA:

* EUR 50.7 million ($55.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017

* Q1 cash burn in line with expectations

* Q1 operating revenue EUR 1.9 million versus EUR 2.0 million year ago

* Cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and other financial assets stood at EUR 50.7 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to EUR 56.2 million as of December 31, 2016

* Cash burn was EUR 5.5 million in Q1 of 2017, versus EUR 8.2 million for same quarter last year

* Transgene confirms that it expects 2017 cash burn to be around EUR 30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

