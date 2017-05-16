FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets
May 16, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp:

* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets

* TransGlobe Energy Corp - pursuant to credit agreement, RBL commitment is a maximum of C$30 million

* TransGlobe Energy Corp - redeterminations of borrowing base are scheduled semi-annually, with first redetermination scheduled for November 30, 2017

* TransGlobe Energy Corp - it is expected that 2017 production will average between 15,500 and 18,500 boepd

* TransGlobe Energy Corp - company's 2017 capital program is $56.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

