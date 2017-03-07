BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.49

March 8 (Reuters) - Transglobe Energy Corp

* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results

* Transglobe Energy - announced 2017 firm capital budget of $35.2 million plus contingent budget of $21.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.49

* Transglobe Energy Corp - 2017 annual production guidance of 15,500 to 18,500 boepd

* Qtrly ffo loss per share $0.14

* Qtrly average production volumes 13,148 boepd versus 13,425 boepd