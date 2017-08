Aug 14 (Reuters) - TransGlobe Energy Corp -

* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 production averaged 16,465 boepd (19,259 boepd sales) versus 11,472 bopd (11,783 bopd sales) in Q2-2016

* Q2 funds flow of $16.9 million or $0.23 per share

* Qtrly loss per share $0.78