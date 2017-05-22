BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 TRANSIRO INT AB
* TRANSIRO SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK
* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 180,000
* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS
* DEAL WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK TO START IN OCTOBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07