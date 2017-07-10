BRIEF-Rolta India continues to negotiate with ad hoc committee on restructuring proposal
* Says continues to negotiate with ad hoc committee in respect of restructuring proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 TRANSIRO INT AB:
* TRANSIRO SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE FIRST CUSTOMER WITHIN TRUCKS SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says continues to negotiate with ad hoc committee in respect of restructuring proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects to win construction project for 349.9 million yuan ($51.44 million)