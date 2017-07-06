TREASURIES-Yields jump on global central bank policy, oil price rise

* Traders grapple with hawkish central bank shift * Oil price rise signals inflationary pressure * 10-year yields hit nearly 8-week high * 2-yr yields hit more than 8-year high in early trading (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields touching nearly eight-week highs, on the prospect of hawkish global central bank policy and concern that rising oil prices could spur inflation