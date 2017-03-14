FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.65
March 14, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Transmontaigne Partners Lp:

* Transmontaigne announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and the filing of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k

* Q4 revenue $42.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - announced amended credit facility; upsized borrowing capacity from $400 million to $600 million and extended maturity to 2022

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp -amendment, restatement allows for, at our request, maximum borrowing line of credit to be increased by additional $250 million

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - amendment,restatement to allow for up to $175 million in additional future "permitted JV investments," Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

