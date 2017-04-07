FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Transnet SOC says well positioned to withstand downgrade
April 7, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Transnet SOC says well positioned to withstand downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Transnet SOC Ltd

* Transnet well positioned to withstand downgrade

* Adequate liquidity levels will enable it to pursue its funding plan

* S&P has reviewed co's long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', long-term local currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'

* Ratings agency said outlook for state-owned company was in line with its assessment of sovereign rating

* S&P however, maintained transnet's stand-alone credit profile at 'BBB'

* Transnet continues to raise funds on strength of its own balance sheet and receives no funding or guarantees from national government

* S&P said Transnet's liquidity remains adequate Further company coverage:

