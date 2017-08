March 16 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean ltd - ceo jeremy thigpen's fy 2016 total compensation $9.1 million versus $10.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Transocean ltd says cfo mark mey total 2016 compensation was $4.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 - sec filing