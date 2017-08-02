BRIEF-Transocean Ltd Q2 loss per share $4.32

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd
* Transocean ltd. reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $751 million versus $785 million
* Q2 loss per share $4.32
* Transocean Ltd - qtrly net loss attributable to controlling interest was $4.32 per diluted share
* Transocean Ltd - contract backlog was $10.2 billion as of july 2017 fleet status report.
* Transocean Ltd - qtrly total drilling fleet utilization 44% versus 47%
* Transocean - qtrly adjusted net income $1 million, excluding $1.691 billion items related to previously announced $1.597 billion loss on jackup fleet divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: