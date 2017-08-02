FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Transocean Ltd Q2 loss per share $4.32
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:17 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Transocean Ltd Q2 loss per share $4.32

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean ltd. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $751 million versus $785 million

* Q2 loss per share $4.32

* Transocean Ltd - qtrly ‍net loss attributable to controlling interest was $4.32 per diluted share​

* Transocean Ltd - ‍contract backlog was $10.2 billion as of july 2017 fleet status report.​

* Transocean Ltd - qtrly total drilling fleet utilization 44% versus 47%‍​

* Transocean - qtrly ‍adjusted net income $1 million, excluding $1.691 billion items related to previously announced $1.597 billion loss on jackup fleet​ divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.