Feb 23 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean ltd. Reports fourth quarter, full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $974 million; q4 share $0.60/share; q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.63/share

* Ccontract backlog was $11.3 billion as of the February 2017 fleet status report.

* Q4 rig utilization was 46 percent versus 49 percent in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: