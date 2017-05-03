BRIEF-Helvetia Holding: University of St.Gallen and Helvetia Insurance establish joint innovation lab
* UNIVERSITY OF ST.GALLEN AND HELVETIA INSURANCE ESTABLISH JOINT INNOVATION LAB
May 3 Transocean Ltd
* Reg-Transocean ltd. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenues were $785 million compared with $974 million in q4 of 2016
* Qtrly net income attributable to controlling interest was $91 million, $0.23 per diluted share
* Contract backlog was $10.8 billion as of april 2017 fleet status report
* Interroll Holding - For FY 2016 shareholders will receive a dividend of CHF 16.00, an increase of 33.3% over previous year
* Received notification of award for 3-year contract with Glencore Coal Assets Australia across a number of their Queensland coal operations