BRIEF-Baozun announces appointment of new director
* Baozun Inc - jessica Xiuyun Liu has been appointed as a director on board of directors effective from July 11, 2017
July 11 TRANSTEC AG:
* SUCCESS OF RESTRUCTURING OF COMPANY AS WHOLE IS DOUBTFUL, REORGANIZATION OR SALE OF INDIVIDUAL BUSINESS UNITS BACK IN FOCUS
* MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDED TO CONCENTRATE PRIMARILY ON THE REORGANIZATION OR SALE OF INDIVIDUAL BUSINESS AREAS
* O2I SA ISSUES 468,404 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS AS OF JULY 13, FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF NON LISTED CONVERTIBLE BONDS