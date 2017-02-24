BRIEF-Tata Sons, Docomo reach deal in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award
* Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award
Feb 24 Transtema Group AB:
* Q4 revenue 195.3 million Swedish crowns ($21.75 million) versus 23.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 13.4 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9781 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award
PARIS, Feb 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 Blue Label Telecoms reported a 54 percent rise in half year profits on Tuesday, driven by domestic growth and a fair value gain from its investment in Oxigen Services India (Oxigen).