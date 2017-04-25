FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Transunion posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Transunion posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Transunion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Qtrly revenue $455.0 million versus $405.7 million

* Transunion - FY 2017 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.845 billion and $1.86 billion, an increase of 8 to 9 percent on a constant currency basis

* For Q2 of 2017, consolidated revenue is expected to be between $460 million and $465 million

* Transunion says Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.43

* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.43

* FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.74 and $1.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $461.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2pgG9kC) Further company coverage:

