BRIEF-Travelcenters of America LLC entered into a development property agreement with HPT - sec filing

May 5 (Reuters) - Travelcenters Of America LLC:

* Travelcenters of America LLC says on May 3, co entered into a development property agreement with co's prinicipal landlord HPT - SEC filing

* Says pursuant to agreement, co sold to HPT, for about $27.6 million, final development property under transaction agreement with HPT

* Says co, HPT entered into seventh amendment to ta lease no. 4 minimum, pursuant to which, annual rent increased by about $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: