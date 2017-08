BRIEF-Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer elected chairman of board

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* Travelers CEO Alan D. Schnitzer elected chairman of board of directors

* Travelers Companies Inc - ‍John H. Dasburg to serve as independent lead director; Clarence Otis, Jr. joins board​

* Travelers Companies Inc - ‍unanimously elected Alan D. Schnitzer, company's chief executive officer, as its next chairman, effective immediately​

* Travelers Companies Inc - Schnitzer succeeds John H. Dasburg​

* Travelers Companies Inc - ‍elected Clarence Otis, Jr. to board of directors, effective immediately, increasing number of directors from 12 to 13​