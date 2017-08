May 16 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc

* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing

* Says senior notes will mature on May 30, 2047

* Travelers Companies says senior notes will be issued only in registered form in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qpt7Sg) Further company coverage: