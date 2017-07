BRIEF-Travelers Companies Q2 earnings of $2.11 per share

July 20 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $2.11; Q2 core earnings per share $1.92

* Says Q2 total revenue $7,184 million versus $6,785 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $6.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 net written premiums $6,640 million versus $6,345 million last year

* Says Q2 combined ratio 96.7 percent versus. 93.1 percent last year

* Says book value per share at quarter-end $86.46 versus $84.51 at Q1-end

* Says adjusted book value per share at quarter-end $82.71 versus $81.56 at Q1-end

* Says Q2 pre-tax net investment income $598 million versus $549 million last year

* Says Q2 underwriting gain $173 million versus $388 million last year

* Says Q2 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $403 million versus $333 million last year

* says Q2 core income and core return on equity impacted by high levels of catastrophe and non catastrophe weather-related losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: