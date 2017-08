BRIEF-Travelers Companies says CEO Alan Schnitzer's 2016 total compensation was $11.6 million

March 31 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc:

* CEO Alan Schnitzer's 2016 total compensation was $11.6 million versus $6.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* COO Brian Maclean's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.1 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2015

* CFO Jay S. Benet's total compensation in 2016 was $6.6 million versus $6.7 million in 2015

* Former Executive Chairman of the Board Jay Fishman's total compensation for 2016 $17.8 million versus $20 million in 2015