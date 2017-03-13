FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
March 13, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business

* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million

* Travelers Companies Inc - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel to Travelers in this transaction

* Travelers will fund transaction through a combination of debt financing and internal resources

* Travelers Companies Inc says transaction is expected to have an insignificant impact on travelers' 2017 and 2018 earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

