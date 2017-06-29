Fitch Affirms Genting Berhad, Genting Singapore at 'A-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based gaming conglomerate Genting Berhad's (Genting) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs on Genting's 52.8%-owned subsidiary, Genting Singapore PLC (GENS), and Genting's wholly owned subsidiary, Genting Overseas Holdings Limited (GOHL), at 'A-'. The Outlooks fo