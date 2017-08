BRIEF-Travelport reports Q4 loss per share of $0.05

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd

* Travelport Worldwide Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 percent to 5 percent

* Q4 loss per share of $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expected mid single-digit growth for travel commerce platform net revenue partly offset by IGTS divestment for 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted income per share $1.29 - $ 1.37

* Says expected low single-digit growth for adjusted EBITDA in 2017 after strategic growth expenditure

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $585 million - $595 million

* Expects FY 2017 free cash flow $165 million - $185 million

* Travelport currently anticipates that ENETT, commercial payments business, will grow net revenue by at least 20% in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects FY 2017 net revenue $2,425 million - $2,475 million

* Quarterly net revenue $545.4 million versus $534.9 million

* Quarterly net revenue $545.4 million versus $534.9 million

* Q4 revenue view $551.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S