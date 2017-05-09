FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Q1 adjusted EPS $0.51
May 9, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Q1 adjusted EPS $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd

* Travelport worldwide limited reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $651 million versus i/b/e/s view $628.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up at least 20 percent

* Travelport worldwide ltd - anticipate full year 2017 earnings and cash flow to be towards higher end of guidance ranges

* Travelport worldwide ltd - guidance for full year 2017 is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

