BRIEF-Virgin Pulse names David Osborne as CEO
June 29 (Reuters) - * Virgin Pulse names David Osborne CEO Source text:
June 29 Travelsky Technology Ltd:
* Company entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement with Qingdao Cares
* Company has agreed to subcontract to Qingdao Cares construction of departure system for Jiansanjiang Airport project
* Deal for consideration of rmb16.7 million
* Company also entered into Dongbei Cares subcontract agreement with Dongbei Cares
* Company has agreed to subcontract to Dongbei Cares construction of departure system for Jiansanjiang Airport project
* Consideration for Dongbei Cares deal is rmb6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV, June 29 The primary target of a crippling computer virus that spread from Ukraine across the world this week is highly likely to have been that country's computer infrastructure, a top Ukrainian police official told Reuters on Thursday.