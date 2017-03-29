FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
March 29, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Travelsky Technology says FY net profit was about RMB2.42 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Travelsky Technology Ltd :

* Board recommended distribution of a final cash dividend of RMB0.222 per share for year 2016

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of co was approximately RMB2,421.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 26.5%

* Total revenue amounted to approximately RMB6,223.2 million, an increase of approximately 13.7%

* Estimates that group's planned capital expenditure for 2017 will amount to approximately RMB2,205.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

