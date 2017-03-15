FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Traverse Energy says Q4 production averaged 605 BOE/day
March 15, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Traverse Energy says Q4 production averaged 605 BOE/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Traverse Energy Ltd

* Traverse energy operations update and 2016 year end reserves

* Traverse energy ltd - traverse's production averaged 605 boe/day during q4 of 2016

* Traverse energy ltd - in 2016 traverse reduced its capital program in response to continuing weak commodity markets

* Traverse energy ltd - 2017 capital program is weighted towards second half of year

* Traverse energy ltd says board of directors has approved an initial exploration and development program for 2017 of $14 million

* Traverse energy ltd - initial exploration and development program for 2017 to be financed by cash flow, working capital and new equity issues or debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

