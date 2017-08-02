FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct
August 2, 2017 / 6:14 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc

* Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent

* Revenue grew by 2.7% on a like-for-like basis

* Adjusted profit before taxation 175 million stg versus 184 million stg, down (4.9)%

* Adjusted operating profit 2.1% lower at £190m largely due to challenging plumbing & heating market and recent investments

* Net debt of £377m, lower than June 2016 by £133m

* We remain cautious on macro-economic outlook for second half

* Remains focused on executing clear plans in place which will deliver strong cash generation and maximise returns

* Announced a transformation plan for plumbing & heating division designed to stabilise performance, create more options to maximise shareholder value.

* Interim dividend of 15.5p, an increase of 1.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

