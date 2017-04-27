FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Travis Perkins says start to 2017 in line with expectations
April 27, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Travis Perkins says start to 2017 in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins

* First quarter 2017 trading update - start to 2017 in line with expectations

* Total sales growth of 4.9% and like-for-like sales growth of 2.7%

* Strong performance by contracts division with like-for-like sales growth of 12.1%

* Consistent strong performance by consumer division

* Encouraging price initiatives delivered to recover input cost inflation

* Delivered solid like-for-like sales growth in Q1, with volumes across group, as anticipated, broadly flat

* Mixed trading conditions expected for remainder of 2017

* General merchanting total sales grew by 3.1%, with like-for-like sales declining 0.3%

* Underlying trading in plumbing & heating continued to be tough with a decline in like-for-like sales of 1.1%

* Reported rate of growth for consumer division slowed in Q1 at 2.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

