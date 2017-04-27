BRIEF-Travis Perkins says start to 2017 in line with expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins
* First quarter 2017 trading update - start to 2017 in line with expectations
* Total sales growth of 4.9% and like-for-like sales growth of 2.7%
* Strong performance by contracts division with like-for-like sales growth of 12.1%
* Consistent strong performance by consumer division
* Encouraging price initiatives delivered to recover input cost inflation
* Delivered solid like-for-like sales growth in Q1, with volumes across group, as anticipated, broadly flat
* Mixed trading conditions expected for remainder of 2017
* General merchanting total sales grew by 3.1%, with like-for-like sales declining 0.3%
* Underlying trading in plumbing & heating continued to be tough with a decline in like-for-like sales of 1.1%
* Reported rate of growth for consumer division slowed in Q1 at 2.9%