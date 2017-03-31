FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-TRC enters into definitive agreement with New Mountain Capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 31, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TRC enters into definitive agreement with New Mountain Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - TRC Companies Inc:

* TRC enters into definitive agreement with new mountain capital to become a private company

* TRC Companies Inc - TRC stockholders to receive $17.55 per share of common stock in cash

* TRC Companies Inc - merger agreement and transaction has been unanimously approved by TRC'S board of directors

* TRC Companies Inc - new mountain plans to operate trc as a standalone business operation with current management team remaining in place

* TRC Companies - entered definitive merger agreement with affiliates of New Mountain Partners IV L.P. Under which new mountain to buy TRC in all cash deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.