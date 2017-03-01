FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trecora Resources Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
March 1, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Trecora Resources Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Trecora Resources:

* Trecora Resources fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $54.2 million versus $60.5 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Trecora Resources - there were errors in accounting for its equity in earnings from its investment in amak in second and third quarters of 2016

* Says expect to achieve volume growth in second half of 2017

* Trecora Resources - company will restate forms for quarters on or before due date for filing of its 2016 form 10-K

* Says second and Q3 forms 10-Q should no longer be relied upon

* Trecora-While errors have de minimis effect on net income, EPS for 12 months ended Dec 31, they do have impact on net income of 2nd and 3rd qtrs of 2016

* Trecora Resources - has determined that it has a material weakness related to its controls surrounding accounting for its investment in amak

* Trecora-Due to material weakness, management to be unable to conclude its internal controls over financial reporting are effective as of Dec 31, 2016

* Trecora Resources - expects that remediation of material weakness will be completed prior to filing of its Q1 2017 form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

