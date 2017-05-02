May 2 Tredegar Corp
* Tredegar reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Tredegar Corp - North American facility consolidation is
expected to be completed in second half of 2017
* Tredegar - once North American facility consolidation is
complete, annualized pretax cash cost savings are expected to be
approximately $5-6 million
* Qtrly sales $221 million versus $207.3 million
* Tredegar Corp - total pretax cash expenditures for north
american facility consolidation expected to be approximately $17
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: