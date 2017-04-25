FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TreeHouse Foods to sell soup, infant feeding business
April 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TreeHouse Foods to sell soup, infant feeding business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - TreeHouse Foods Inc:

* TreeHouse Foods Inc announces definitive agreement to sell soup and infant feeding business to an affiliate of insight equity

* TreeHouse Foods Inc - transaction will have a negligible impact on ongoing operating income of TreeHouse Foods

* TreeHouse Foods Inc - financial terms of sale were not disclosed

* Transaction will have a negligible impact on ongoing operating income of TreeHouse Foods

* TreeHouse Foods Inc- financial terms of sale were not disclosed

* TreeHouse Foods Inc - will retain its tetra aseptic carton business, which includes broth and other products that are produced in another location

* TreeHouse Foods Inc- approximately 400 hourly and 60 salaried employees will transition from treehouse foods to Riverbend

