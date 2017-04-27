FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Trelleborg Q1 profit tops forecast, sees flat to slightly higher Q2 demand
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trelleborg Q1 profit tops forecast, sees flat to slightly higher Q2 demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB

* Q1 EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 37 percent to SEK 1,154 mln (841)

* Says Q2 demand is expected to be in line with, or slightly higher, than q1 of 2017, adjusted for seasonal variations.

* Q1 organic sales increased 3 percent

* Q1 Net sales rose 36 percent to SEK 8,298 mln(6,095), the highest on record for the Group in a single quarter

* Says general industry improved in all regions and we noted healthy levels of activity in several of our market segments, particularly in Asia

* Says we are working intensively to compensate for higher raw material prices, which is deemed to have a full impact particularly in second half of year

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q1 EBIT was seen at SEK 1,070 million, sales at SEK 8,024 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.