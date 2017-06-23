June 23 Trelleborg Ab
* Acquires manufacturer of advanced composite components
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned
automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced
composite components
* Company is located in Niskayuna, New York. Sales amounted
to approximately SEK 65 nillion in 2016
* This bolt-on acquisition is part of trelleborg's strategy
to strengthen its positions in attractive market segments
* Transaction is expected to be finalized in q3 of 2017
