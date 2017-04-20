FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trematon Capital reports HY HEPS of 1.8 cents/shr
#Financials
April 20, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trematon Capital reports HY HEPS of 1.8 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* Interim results for 6 months ended Feb. 28 2017

* HY net profit after tax amounted to 104.5 mln rand(2016: 27.8 mln rand) mainly as a result of sale of shares in mykonos casino.

* HY headline earnings per share increased to 1.8 cents (2016: loss of 2.3 cents)

* Intrinsic net asset value per share at period end declined to 361 cents from 368 cents at year-end.

* Cash reserves increased to 203.7 mln rand compared to 32.6 mln rand at year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

