BRIEF-Trematon Capital reports HY HEPS of 1.8 cents/shr

Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* Interim results for 6 months ended Feb. 28 2017

* HY net profit after tax amounted to 104.5 mln rand(2016: 27.8 mln rand) mainly as a result of sale of shares in mykonos casino.

* HY headline earnings per share increased to 1.8 cents (2016: loss of 2.3 cents)

* Intrinsic net asset value per share at period end declined to 361 cents from 368 cents at year-end.

* Cash reserves increased to 203.7 mln rand compared to 32.6 mln rand at year-end