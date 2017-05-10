FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
#Bankruptcy News
May 10, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd:

* Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement

* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand

* Charge will comprise direct leasing expenses which will impact cash and other trade receivables

* Charge will not result in a restatement of 2016 financial statements

* It is expected that Textainer's insurance claim will be finalised late in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

