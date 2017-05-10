BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy

May 10 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd:

* Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement

* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand

* Charge will comprise direct leasing expenses which will impact cash and other trade receivables

* Charge will not result in a restatement of 2016 financial statements

* It is expected that Textainer's insurance claim will be finalised late in 2017