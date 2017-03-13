FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trevali announces agreement to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah and Perkoa zinc mines
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Trevali announces agreement to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah and Perkoa zinc mines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp

* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer

* Trevali mining corp - deal for an aggregate purchase price of approximately us$400 million

* Trevali mining - consideration will be paid to glencore on closing of transaction and will consist of about us$244 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments

* Trevali-Deal expected to be funded through combination of new senior secured credit facility,proceeds from private placement of subscription receipts

* Trevali mining - will acquire portfolio of zinc assets from glencore, including 80% interest in rosh pinah mine in namibia 90% interest in perkoa mine in burkina faso

* Trevali mining-deal consideration will consist of approximately us$244 million in cash and issuance by trevali of 175.1 million trevali common shares

* Trevali mining - will acquire 39% interest in gergarub project in namibia, an option to acquire 100% interest in heath steele property

* Trevali - board of trevali may terminate deal in favour of unsolicited superior proposal, subject to payment of termination payment of us$9 million

* Trevali mining corp - bought deal private placement basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali at a price of c$1.20 per subscription receipt

* Trevali mining corp - deal consideration will consist of 175.1 million trevali common shares at a deemed price of c$1.20 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

