BRIEF-Trevena reports positive top-line results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of intravenous oliceridine

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* Trevena announces positive top-line results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of intravenous oliceridine in moderate-to-severe acute pain

* Trevena inc says in both studies, oliceridine was generally safe and well-tolerated

* Trevena inc - program is on track for nda submission in 4q 2017

* Trevena -additional clinical, non-clinical, manufacturing activities remain on track to support nda submission in q4 of this year for oliceridine program