BRIEF-Trevena reports presentation of positive results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of olinvo

April 6 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* Trevena-Announced presentation of positive results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of olinvo

* Trevena Inc - data showed significant efficacy of olinvo in managing moderate-to-severe acute pain

* Trevena - data included head-to-head comparisons to iv morphine suggesting olinvo could be new analgesic option for patients at risk of opioid-related aes

* Trevena - "results suggest that olinvo can be dosed to manage moderate-to-severe acute pain, so that patients may titrate opioid dosing as needed"

* Trevena Inc - results from studies recapitulate earlier clinical trial results

* Trevena Inc - on track to submitting new drug application to FDA for olinvo in Q4 of this year