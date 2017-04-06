FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Trevena reports presentation of positive results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of olinvo
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trevena reports presentation of positive results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of olinvo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* Trevena-Announced presentation of positive results from two phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of olinvo

* Trevena Inc - data showed significant efficacy of olinvo in managing moderate-to-severe acute pain

* Trevena - data included head-to-head comparisons to iv morphine suggesting olinvo could be new analgesic option for patients at risk of opioid-related aes

* Trevena - "results suggest that olinvo can be dosed to manage moderate-to-severe acute pain, so that patients may titrate opioid dosing as needed"

* Trevena Inc - results from studies recapitulate earlier clinical trial results

* Trevena Inc - on track to submitting new drug application to FDA for olinvo in Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.