BRIEF-Trevi Finanziaria Industriale says deferred approval of financial data related to Q3

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale Spa :

* TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA SAYS ‍BOARD DEFERRED APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL DATA RELATED TO Q3 OF YEAR​

* TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE- TO RECONVENE AMEETING WITHIN END OF DEC TO RE-EXAMINE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* TREVI FINANZIARIA-BOARD HAS TAKEN NOTE OF UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO OUTCOME OF NEGOTIATIONS WITH CREDIT INSTITUTIONS AIMED TO EXECUTION OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT​

* TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE- ‍BOARD REQUESTED GOVERNANCE BODIES TO IDENTIFY A MANAGER WHO CAN BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICER​