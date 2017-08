Aug 1 (Reuters) - TREVO CAPITAL LTD:

* APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK, AS SET OUT IN THE NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF JULY 28

* SHARE BUYBACK WILL OCCUR AS FROM AUG . 1, AND AT PRICE BETWEEN A MINIMUM PRICE PER SHARE ZAR 11.25 AND A MAXIMUM PRICE PER SHARE OF ZAR 11.83 Source: bit.ly/2w19y2S Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)