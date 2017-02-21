BRIEF-Trex Company Q4 earnings per share $0.43

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trex Company Inc:

* Trex Company announces fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 sales about $144 million

* Q4 sales $95.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $93 million

* Trex Company Inc- board of directors approved a new share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to 2.96 million shares

* Trex Company Inc - incremental gross margin for full year 2017 is expected to return to a more normalized level of 45-50 pct

* Q1 revenue view $143.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S