April 26, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TRI Pointe Group Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - TRI Pointe Group Inc

* TRI Pointe Group, Inc reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $392 million versus I/B/E/S view $365.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TRI Pointe Group Inc - backlog units at quarter end of 1,734 homes compared to 1,534, an increase of 13%

* TRI Pointe Group Inc - dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.0 billion compared to $891.5 million, an increase of 14%

* TRI Pointe Group Inc - new home orders increased 13% to 1,299 homes for q1 of 2017, as compared to 1,149 homes for same period in 2016

* TRI Pointe Group - for q2 2017, co expects to open 18 new communities, close out of 14, resulting in 127 active selling communities as of June 30, 2017

* TRI Pointe Group Inc - anticipates delivering about 58% of its 1,734 units in backlog as of march 31, 2017 at an average sales price of about $550,000

* TRI Pointe Group Inc - reiterating its FY original guidance of growing average selling communities by 10%, delivering between 4,500 and 4,800 homes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

