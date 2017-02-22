FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group Q4 earnings per share $0.36
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group Q4 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $770.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $797.9 million

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $661.1 million compared to $697.3 million, a decrease of 5%

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - qtrly new home orders of 909 compared to 753, an increase of 21%

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - for full year 2017, company is reiterating its guidance from their investor day this past November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

