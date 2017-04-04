FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Trial data demonstrate robust response rate with Indoximod in combination with Keytruda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp

* Interim phase 2 data demonstrate robust response rate with Indoximod in combination with Keytruda for patients with advanced melanoma at AACR plenary

* Combination was generally well tolerated with low rates of grade 3 or higher adverse events

* Data report on cohort of 60 evaluable patients who received combination of Indoximod plus Pembrolizumab which demonstrated 52 pct ORR, 73 pct DCR

* Expect further clinical validation of IDO pathway as an immuno-oncology target throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

